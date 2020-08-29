What is a stock split and how does it affect your portfolio?

Splits certainly don’t seem to be in vogue despite the moves at Apple and Tesla. About 41% of the stocks in the S&P 500 currently trade above $100, the level that conventional wisdom once held would spur executives to consider a split. Three companies in the S&P 500, including Apple, have unveiled plans for share splits in 2020. That is down from 102 companies in 1997 and seven in 2016, according to Schwab. Tesla isn’t a component of the index.