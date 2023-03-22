What is an indictment? Everything you need to know3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:23 AM IST
For the first time in the US history, a former US president will be indicted of criminal charges. Know all about indictment, charges Donald Trump could face, etc
Donald Trump may make US history as the first former president indicted on criminal charges. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been building a case about hush money payments made by Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to buy her silence about her claims that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier.
