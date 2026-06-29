What is Article 5 of the US-Iran interim agreement? How the Strait of Hormuz clause triggered fresh US-Iran strikes

A fragile US-Iran interim agreement aimed at preventing a wider regional war is facing its biggest test yet, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating Article 5 — the section governing commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The dispute over who controls one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints has triggered a fresh cycle of military strikes, threatening to derail the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

What is Article 5? Article 5 of the interim US-Iran MoU focuses on restoring safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz after months of conflict.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the key responsibilities of Iran under Article 5 of the US-Iran interim agreement? ⌵ Under Article 5, Iran is tasked with ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing free shipping between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman for 60 days, and holding consultations with Gulf states for future maritime services. 2 Why is there disagreement between the US and Iran about navigation in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The disagreement arises from different interpretations of the shipping arrangements; the US favors alternate routes through Omani waters, while Iran insists on using the northern corridor within its territorial waters. 3 How did tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz recently? ⌵ Recent tensions escalated when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered tankers to turn back in Omani waters, followed by drone attacks on commercial ships, which the US blamed on Iran. 4 Why did the US launch military strikes against Iranian targets? ⌵ The US carried out strikes in response to attacks on commercial vessels, targeting Iranian military infrastructure that it deemed responsible for ongoing threats to shipping. 5 What impact does control over the Strait of Hormuz have on global trade? ⌵ Control over the Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it is a major maritime chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas passes, influencing global energy markets and international trade.

Under the agreement, Iran committed to:

-Ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

-Allow shipping between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman free of charge for 60 days.

-Gradually restore full commercial traffic within 30 days after removing military obstacles and conducting de-mining operations.

-Hold consultations with Oman and other Gulf littoral states to determine the future administration and maritime services in the strait, in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states.

The article effectively makes Iran responsible for facilitating maritime traffic while requiring discussions over the future management of the waterway.

Why is Article 5 controversial? The disagreement stems from differing interpretations of how shipping should resume.

The United States has backed alternative transit arrangements coordinated with Oman and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), seeking to route vessels closer to Omani territorial waters to reduce risks.

Iran strongly opposes that approach.

Tehran argues that Article 5 recognises its role in administering navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and insists commercial vessels should use the northern shipping corridor within Iranian territorial waters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned last week that any attempt to establish alternative shipping arrangements would increase tensions and delay the reopening of the strait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned ships that the northern corridor was the only "authorised route."

How did the latest crisis begin? The dispute escalated on Thursday when the IRGC reportedly ordered four tankers travelling through the southern shipping lane in Omani waters to turn back.

Several other vessels altered course before completing their transit.

The situation worsened after two commercial ships were attacked:

-The Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely was struck by a drone on Friday.

-The Panama-flagged Kiku was hit on Saturday.

Although Iran did not claim responsibility for either incident, Washington blamed Tehran for threatening commercial navigation.

Why did the US launch strikes? Following the attacks on commercial vessels, the US military carried out strikes against Iranian military targets along the country's southern coast.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces targeted:

-Missile and drone storage facilities

-Coastal radar systems

-Surveillance infrastructure

-Communication networks

-Air defence sites

-Naval minelaying capabilities

President Donald Trump said the strikes were retaliation for Iran's repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

"Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites" were targeted for violating the ceasefire agreement, Trump said, warning that Washington could "militarily complete the job" if Tehran continued its actions.

CENTCOM said the attacks were conducted “in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.”

How does Iran justify its response? Tehran argues the United States—not Iran—breached the agreement first.

Iran's Foreign Ministry described the US strikes as:

-A violation of the UN Charter.

-A clear breach of Paragraph 1 of the memorandum of understanding.

-Evidence that Washington does not honour its commitments.

The IRGC also maintains that Article 5 effectively recognises Iran's authority over shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the US attacks, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting US military facilities, including Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The IRGC described the attacks as a "decisive response" to American military action.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important? The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

Before the recent conflict, roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption immediately affects global energy markets, shipping insurance costs and international trade.