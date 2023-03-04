What is Basal cell carcinoma- A cancer US President got removed from his chest

What is Basal cell carcinoma- A cancer US President got removed from his chest1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Basal cells Carcinoma (BCC) are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer
US President Joe Biden developed growth of basal cell carcinoma last month. However, the President is fit and fine now as the doctors did a biopsy, and removed the skin lesion from his chest.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden's longtime physician said the site of the removal on Biden's chest has “healed nicely" and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.
Basal cells Carcinoma (BCC) are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer, especially when caught early. BCC mostly arises on sun-damaged skin and rarely develops on palms and soles.
It is rarely fatal and can be highly destructive and disfigure local tissues when treatment is inadequate or delayed.
BCC usually appears as flesh- or pink-colored, pearly papules with overlying ulceration or telangiectatic vessels.
According to the National Library of Medicine, men generally have higher rates of BCC than women. BCC is more frequent in geographic locations with greater UV exposure.
First lady Jill Biden in January had two basal cell lesions removed from her right eye and chest.
The Bidens have long been advocates for fighting cancer. Their adult son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.
Last month, doctors declared Biden "healthy, vigorous" and “fit" to handle his White House responsibilities.
"The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," A team of doctors said in a statement.
Biden, the oldest person ever to be US president, spent the morning completing a series of tests that he began last year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The president has said he intends to run for a second term but has not officially announced his candidacy. An official announcement is anticipated soon
However, questions around his age and constant Republican insinuations that he is mentally incompetent will likely be a major through-line during the campaign.
