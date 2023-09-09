After the arrival of leaders from across the globe, the 19th G20 Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday. The two-day summit is joined by top world leaders like US President Joe Biden Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and many more.

G20 Summit LIVE

The summit is taking place at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex also known as Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The complex was inaugurated on July 26.

All you need to know about Bharat Mandapam

- During the summit, Bharat Mandapam will showcase the rich and diverse culture of India to global leaders and delegates. That's why it is referred to as the cultural ‘corridor’. It will also encompass physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

-The 29-foot-tall bronze statue of Nataraja, brings the spotlight to India's vast culture and tradition, where dancing and singing serve as a tool to worship god. The statue is made of Ashtadhatu and weighs around 18 tons. It was built by renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in seven months.

-The venue for world leaders for two days is spread over an area of 123 acres. The Mandapam has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Regarding the covered space available for events, this complex is also ranked as the top exhibition and convention complexes globally.

-It is designed to host grand international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, etc.

- Its multi-purpose hall and plenary hall can accommodate up to seven thousand attendees, which makes it larger than the renowned Sydney Opera House in Australia in terms of capacity. Its amphitheater boasts seating for 3,000 individuals and adds to its versatility and grandeur.

-Its name ‘Bharat Mandapam’ seeks inspiration from Lord Basaveshwara’s concept of Anubhav Mandapam. The grand complex will also be open to the public and will offer comprehensive facilities in support of the nation's aspiration to progress.