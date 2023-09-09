What is Bharat Mandapam? Here's what you must know about the venue of G20 summit in New Delhi1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST
G20 Summit in Delhi: World's top leaders have arrived and the stage is set for one of the biggest global summit. As the G20 Summit 2023 begins today, know all about its venue, Bharat Mandapam here
After the arrival of leaders from across the globe, the 19th G20 Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday. The two-day summit is joined by top world leaders like US President Joe Biden Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and many more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message