What is Cartel de los Soles? Venezuela rejects US demand to label them as terrorist organization

The Cartel de los Soles, or “Cartel of the Suns,” is an alleged Venezuelan criminal organization that the US government claims is led by President Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials of his regime.

The term originated in the 1990s, referring to military officers who amassed wealth through drug trafficking. Over time, it has come to encompass police and government officials involved in activities such as illegal mining and fuel smuggling.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the group is responsible for “terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere” and for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe. The Department of State announced that the designation of the cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) will take effect on Monday (November 24) marking a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s campaign against narcotics and illegal immigration from Latin America.

Rubio said in a statement: “Cartel de los Soles is headed by Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate Maduro regime who have corrupted Venezuela’s military, intelligence, legislature, and judiciary. Neither Maduro nor his cronies represent Venezuela’s legitimate government.”

The US Treasury Department had previously designated the cartel as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in July, freezing its US assets and barring Americans from engaging with it. The Justice Department has also indicted Maduro and his inner circle for narcoterrorism and drug trafficking, with a current reward of $50 million for information leading to his arrest.

Venezuela rejects US designation The Venezuelan government immediately rejected the US move, calling it “ridiculous” and a fabrication intended to justify intervention. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on his Telegram account:

“Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of State, Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel of the Suns as a terrorist organization. This new maneuver will meet the same fate as previous and recurring aggressions against our country: failure.”

Maduro and his officials have consistently denied involvement in drug trafficking, accusing the US of seeking regime change to control Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Trump has stated that Maduro’s days are “numbered” and has authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela, though the FTO designation itself does not legally authorize military action.

Background on the charges The US Justice Department alleges that Maduro, along with Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, conspired with Colombian rebels and Venezuelan military officials “to flood the United States with cocaine” as a “weapon against America.” Colombia remains the world’s largest producer of cocaine, and its porous border with Venezuela has historically facilitated trafficking operations.

The Venezuelan government cites a UN report stating that only about 5% of Colombian cocaine is moved through Venezuela, which Maduro argues is being misrepresented by US authorities to push him from power.