COVID is surging in Asia, Europe despite high vaccination: WHO explains why

While breaking down why parts of Asia and Europe is witnessing a massive Covid surge the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that coronavirus infections will occur where measures are lifted despite high vaccination coverage. Noting that 99.9% of cases reported recently was Omicron, officials further asserted that the variant (including BA.1 and BA.2) is dominant globally and it is highly transmissible. The warning comes as new infections jumped by 8% globally last week, compared to the previous week. As per WHO, the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week while COVID-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January.

