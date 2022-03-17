COVID is surging in Asia, Europe despite high vaccination: WHO explains why

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Noting that 99.9% of cases reported recently was Omicron, WHO officials asserted the variant (including BA.1 and BA.2) is dominant globally and it is highly transmissible.
While breaking down why parts of Asia and Europe is witnessing a massive Covid surge the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that coronavirus infections will occur where measures are lifted despite high vaccination coverage. Noting that 99.9% of cases reported recently was Omicron, officials further asserted that the variant (including BA.1 and BA.2) is dominant globally and it is highly transmissible. The warning comes as new infections jumped by 8% globally last week, compared to the previous week. As per WHO, the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week while COVID-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January.
99.9% cases are Omicron
Owing to the recent rise in the number of cases, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove explained There are a lot of questions about what’s going on with COVID19 so let’s break it down. First, Omicron is still spreading at a very intense level and we are starting to see an increase in cases after a few weeks of decline.
“Omicron (including BA.1 and BA.2) is dominant globally and it is highly transmissible. Among the 430,487 sequences uploaded to GISAID with specimens collected in the last 30 days, 99.9% were Omicron."
Increasing cases will occur where measures are lifted even in the context of high vaccination coverage—this shouldn’t be a surprise as vaccines are incredibly effective at reducing severe disease and death, but not infections. Note the significant regional differences in trends, she adds
The mortality rate is still high
Speaking about COVID deaths, the WHO official said, Mortality is still far too high. This is driven by intense spread, low vaccination coverage in at risk groups (eg >60 year olds, people with underlying conditions), gross inequity and lack of access for many across Africa & huge amounts of misinformation.
Even in areas with high population coverage it’s critical to ensure key risk groups reach 100% vaccination coverage. Take a closer look at vaccination rates among >60s in some areas with high mortality during omicron (or delta). Vaccine campaigns need to reach those most at risk, she explained.
Van Kerkhove also pointed out that each country is facing a different situation with a unique set of challenges, but the pandemic is not over. We must remain vigilant & continue to vaccinate, test, sequence,care for patients, protect our health workers, ventilate,adapt & adjust population interventions as needed.
We need to remain vigilant
“We need strong surveillance to detect SARSCoV2 variants so that globally we can adjust interventions as needed. Now is the time to enhance the systems we put in place for COVID19, not dismantle them. We can do this. We must."
