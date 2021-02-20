What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?4 min read . 12:46 PM IST
- WHO-backed facility is world’s main effort to get shots to developing nations
Developing countries are falling dangerously behind in the global race to end the coronavirus pandemic through vaccinations. The Covax facility aims to get Covid-19 shots to at least 20% of the populations of the world’s poorest nations.
What is Covax?
