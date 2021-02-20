Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?

4 min read . 12:46 PM IST Gabriele Steinhauser, The Wall Street Journal

  • WHO-backed facility is world’s main effort to get shots to developing nations

Developing countries are falling dangerously behind in the global race to end the coronavirus pandemic through vaccinations. The Covax facility aims to get Covid-19 shots to at least 20% of the populations of the world’s poorest nations.

What is Covax?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

World's biggest emitters like India, China, Russia, need to step up: Kerry

4 min read . 12:24 PM IST

Harsh Vardhan appeals to healthcare, frontline workers to get vaccinated against Covid

2 min read . 12:12 PM IST

Some covid-19 vaccines are effective after one dose, can be stored in normal freezers, data shows

6 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.