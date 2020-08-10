What is COVAX platform for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

As the novel coronavirus pandemic surges across the world, infecting more than 20 million people and killing over 700,000 in the span of nearly approximately seven months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has invited countries to join its Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

The goal of COVAX is to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval and/or WHO pre-qualification by the end of 2021.

Earlier, as many as 75 countries expressed interest to protect their populations and those of other nations through joining the vaccine facility, WHO said in a 15 July statement.

The 75 countries, which would finance the vaccines from their own public finance budgets, partner with up to 90 lower-income countries that could be supported through voluntary donations to Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the apex global public health agency said.

What is COVAX facility?

The COVAX Facility along with Gavi COVAX AMC, is designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for every country in the world, rich and poor. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers.

The shots will be delivered equally to participating countries proportional to their populations, GAVI said, and deployed initially for healthcare workers.

GAVI said earlier it had raised $567 million from international donors towards an initial goal of $2 billion to buy vaccines via the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment.

More than 100 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in development, with at least 20 in human clinical trials, as scientists seek ways to protect people against infection with the pandemic disease.

Moreover, AstraZeneca, which is developing a potential COVID-19 shot known as AZD1222, has agreed to supply 300 million doses to COVAX if the vaccine proves effective and is licensed.

"COVAX is the only truly global solution to the COVID-19 pandemic," Seth Berkley, GAVI's chief executive, said in a statement.

"For the vast majority of countries, whether they can afford to pay for their own doses or require assistance, it means receiving a guaranteed share of doses and avoiding being pushed to the back of the queue, as we saw during the H1N1 pandemic a decade ago."

Together, this group of up to 165 countries represents more than 60% of the world's population and the interest is a vote of confidence in efforts to secure global access to COVID-19 vaccines, GAVI's statement added. Among the group are representatives from every continent and more than half of the world's G20 economies, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

The Gavi COVAX AMC, which was launched in June 2020, is also backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates' foundation which has been working to make Covid-19 vaccine available to poor countries.

"The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners," WHO said in a statement.

