What is ‘Disease X’? Why top experts are warning of another COVID-like pandemic?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 04:18 PM IST
- We're living through a new pandemic area, and Disease X’ could be just round the corner, experts have warned
‘Disease X’ is causing much a concern in Britain and accordingly, health experts have urged the government to remain prepared for a new pathogen owing to the fact that the country has seen several infections in the recent past. The warning comes at a time when the poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples in London, however, no cases of polio that causes paralysis in children have been reported so far.