Why experts are warning of another pandemic?

Several studies have pointed out, that there are high chances that the cause of the next pandemic could be climate change. The rising temperature will lead to the forcible relocation of wild animals to more populated areas. Hence, this will drastically increase the risk of a viral jump to humans leading to the next pandemic. Pointing out the same, Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, who helped discover the Ebola virus in 1976, said while speaking to CNN, “We are now in a world where new pathogens will come out. And that’s what constitutes a threat for humanity." When asked if any new disease could be more apocalyptic than Covid-19, he said: “Yes, yes, I think so."