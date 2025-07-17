What is Donald Trump hiding? Bruised hand covered in makeup - watch viral video

A fresh wave of concern about Donald Trump’s health resurfaced on Tuesday after a camera zoomed in on a familiar bruise on the back of the President’s right hand. The footage, captured by C-SPAN as Trump spoke to reporters before heading to Pittsburgh, showed a patch of makeup caked over the discolored area — makeup that clearly didn’t match his skin tone.

According to New York Magazine, the patch appeared flaky and heavy, giving rise to renewed speculation about what it might be hiding.

Not the first time This isn’t the first time the same spot has drawn attention. Observers first noted a similar bruise during a February meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. At the time, The Independent reported that the area looked yellow, bruised, and covered. Since then, it’s been spotted again in April and June.

The New Republic also highlighted these repeated sightings, questioning why the bruise keeps reappearing — and why it's often concealed with makeup.

White House responds: “It’s handshakes” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the concerns, repeating an explanation she’s used before.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” Leavitt said, The Daily Beast reported. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

She made a similar statement last month, calling it a common side effect of vigorous campaigning and physical interaction with supporters.

Trump’s own explanation Trump himself has previously claimed the bruise is a result of his dedication to meeting voters.

“It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he told Time magazine in December 2024.

Official health reports say 'no issues' In April, the White House released the president’s official health report, which claimed there were no major medical concerns. The report said Trump’s “blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired,” and that there were “no concerning lesions or growths.”