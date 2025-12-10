What is Glioblastoma: The brain cancer that led to author Sophie Kinsella’s death – Causes, symptoms & treatments

Bestselling author Sophie Kinsella, known for her “Confessions of a Shopaholic” series, died on Wednesday (December 10), at the age of 55, battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Kinsella, who also published under her real name Madeleine Wickham, revealed in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed more than a year earlier. She explained at the time: “I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our ’new normal.’”

She first experienced symptoms such as memory loss, headaches, and balance issues in November 2022, leading to her diagnosis. In interviews, Kinsella emphasized her focus on living in the moment despite the prognosis, noting: “I’ve already lasted more than the average. That’s how we get through. We hope.”

What is Glioblastoma? Glioblastoma, also known as GBM or glioblastoma multiforme, is the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor in adults, according to braintumourresearch.org. It arises from glial cells, which support and protect nerve cells in the brain.

This form of tumor is classified as a grade IV tumor by the World Health Organization (WHO), making it the most severe type of glioma. Glioblastomas are highly invasive, meaning cancer cells infiltrate healthy brain tissue, making complete surgical removal nearly impossible.

The UK-based medical research charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness of brain tumours, notes that approximately 3,200 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma in the UK each year.

Symptoms of Glioblastoma Symptoms of glioblastoma vary depending on tumor location but often include:

-Persistent headaches, especially in the morning

-Seizures or convulsions

-Nausea and vomiting

-Vision problems such as blurred or double vision

-Cognitive changes, including memory loss or personality shifts

-Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

-Difficulty speaking or understanding language

braintumourresearch.org emphasizes that symptoms can develop quickly due to the aggressive nature of the tumor.

Causes and risk factors The exact cause of glioblastoma remains unknown, but several risk factors have been identified:

Age: More common in adults over 45

Sex: Slightly more frequent in men

Radiation exposure: High-dose ionizing radiation to the head may increase risk

Genetic conditions: Rare syndromes such as Li-Fraumeni or Turcot syndrome

Most glioblastomas occur sporadically, without a clear genetic or environmental trigger, according to braintumourresearch.org.

Diagnosis of Glioblastoma Diagnosis typically involves several steps:

Brain Imaging – MRI scans provide detailed images to locate tumors and assess their aggressiveness.

Referral to Specialist Team – Patients are often referred to a multidisciplinary team (MDT) including neurologists, oncologists, and neurosurgeons.

Tissue Sampling (Biopsy) – A small tumor sample is examined to confirm diagnosis and tumor type.

Molecular and Genetic Testing – Tests check for IDH1 and IDH2 mutations. Glioblastomas are usually IDH-wildtype, indicating a more aggressive form, per braintumourresearch.org.

Treatment options Glioblastoma treatment focuses on prolonging survival and improving quality of life, though the cancer is generally considered incurable. Standard treatments include:

Surgery – Aim is to remove as much tumor as possible while preserving brain function. Complete removal is rarely achievable.

Radiation therapy – Used post-surgery to target remaining cancer cells or as palliative care if surgery is not possible.

Chemotherapy – Temozolomide is the most common drug, often administered alongside or after radiotherapy.

braintumourresearch.org notes that glioblastomas are highly likely to recur, making ongoing treatment and monitoring critical.