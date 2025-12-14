What is Hanukkah, which was being celebrated during Sydney Bondi Beach shooting?

At least eleven people were killed after multiple shots were fired at Australia’s Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, 14 December, while an event on Jewish festival of Hanukkah was taking place, Reuters cited Australian police as saying. While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney “shocking and distressing”, the Israeli leadership slammed the Australian government for not taking heed of the warnings against anti-semitism.

Here’s a brief explainer on what Hanukkah is and why it is significant.

What is Hanukkah? Hanukkah - also written as Chanukah - is a Jewish holiday known as the “Festival of Lights”. It is observed for eight nights, during which families and friends come together to light candles on a menorah, adding one candle each evening.

The word Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew. The festival commemorates an event from the 2nd century BC, when Jewish fighters regained the Temple in Jerusalem after it had been taken over by foreign rulers and then rededicated it.

According to tradition, only a very small amount of pure oil was found in the Temple to light the menorah. Although it should have lasted for just one day, the flame continued to burn for eight days. This miracle is remembered through nightly candle lighting and by eating foods cooked in oil, such as potato pancakes known as latkes.

This year, Hanukkah began at sundown on Sunday, December 14, and concludes after nightfall on Monday, December 22.

How is Hanukkah celebrated? A menorah is lit in each household and traditionally is placed where it can be seen from the outside, such as a doorway or windowsill, to symbolize the spreading of God’s light to all nations.

The lighting of menorahs in city streets and parks has become more prominent in recent years in countries around the world, including in front of public landmarks.

In addition to menorah lightings, giving to charity and social works are also part of the celebration for many, reflecting the belief that the Jewish people are called by God to help make the world better for all.