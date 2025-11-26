What is happening in Guinea-Bissau? Soldiers seize power ahead of election results

Guinea-Bissau plunged into fresh political turmoil on Wednesday (November 26) as a group of army officers appeared on state television to announce they had seized power, suspended the electoral process and deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló — just a day before provisional presidential election results were due.

Gunfire rang out for nearly an hour around key government sites in the capital, including the presidential palace, the election commission and the interior ministry, triggering panic as people fled the streets. Hours later, President Embaló told France 24: “I have been deposed.”

Military announces takeover, suspends institutions Reading a statement on state TV, spokesperson Diniz N’Tchama said the group — calling itself the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order — had assumed “total control” of the West African nation. The officers ordered the closure of all borders, the suspension of media activities and the halt of the electoral process.

“The High Military Command … decides to immediately depose the President of the Republic and suspend, until new orders, all institutions of the Republic,” N’Tchama said.

He claimed the move was driven by the discovery of a plan by “certain national politicians” and “well-known national and foreign drug barons” to manipulate the election results and destabilise the country.

President’s whereabouts unclear; AFP source says he is detained A military source told AFP that Embaló had been arrested and was being “well-treated” at general-staff headquarters, though the army did not confirm this publicly. It remains unclear whether all branches of Guinea-Bissau’s fractious military support the takeover.

Election dispute fuels tension The coup attempt comes just days after Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections — and before the electoral commission was due to release provisional results on Thursday.

Both Embaló and main opposition challenger Fernando Dias da Costa had already claimed victory, raising fears of a contested outcome. A spokesperson for Embaló accused gunmen affiliated with Dias of attacking the election commission to block the announcement of results, but provided no evidence. Dias’s camp has denied any involvement.

A country with a long coup history Guinea-Bissau, a nation of two million people, has endured repeated military upheavals — at least nine coups or attempts since independence from Portugal in 1974. Embaló himself said he survived three plots during his tenure.