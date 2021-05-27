What is happening in international air travel this week

Greece and Spain have lobbied hard to move up from amber to join Portugal, now alone among significant green-listed destinations. The United Arab Emirates, home to long-distance hubs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, wants off of the red list, where it sits despite relatively low infection rates. Airlines stand ready to transport Brits to Mykonos, the Costa Brava and other destinations both east and west.

