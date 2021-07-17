What is happening in South Africa? Riots after Jacob Zuma’s arrest

South Africa has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently in the middle of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, which has already surpassed the country’s two previous waves. Only around 2.5% of its 60 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, so many are continuing to get sick and die. Government lockdowns that were supposed to stem transmission of the virus pushed the economy into its deepest recession on record last year, leading to increased hunger and poverty, and driving up an unemployment rate that stood at 33% at the end of March. Many of the looters say they are stealing to help provide for their families and to put pressure on a government that has failed to provide for them. “Politics was the trigger, but the core issue here is the socioeconomic grievances and frustration with the state," said Ryan Cummings, Director of Signal Risk, a Cape Town-based risk consulting firm.