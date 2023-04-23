Home / News / World /  What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained
Back

What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:40 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
This image shows a building damaged during battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23, 2023. - Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to the Sudanese army chief and his deputy who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (Photo by AFP) (AFP)Premium
  • A power struggle between generals has killed hundreds and trapped millions

A rivalry between Sudan’s top two generals erupted into warfare on April 15, pitting the East African country’s military against a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces. The military is using jet fighters to strike RSF positions, many in densely populated areas, while both factions are engaging in street battles using guns and artillery fire. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, while millions are trapped with diminishing supplies of food and water.

