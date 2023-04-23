What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained

What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained5 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:40 PM IST
- A power struggle between generals has killed hundreds and trapped millions
A rivalry between Sudan’s top two generals erupted into warfare on April 15, pitting the East African country’s military against a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces. The military is using jet fighters to strike RSF positions, many in densely populated areas, while both factions are engaging in street battles using guns and artillery fire. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, while millions are trapped with diminishing supplies of food and water.
