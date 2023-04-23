What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained
- A power struggle between generals has killed hundreds and trapped millions
A rivalry between Sudan’s top two generals erupted into warfare on April 15, pitting the East African country’s military against a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces. The military is using jet fighters to strike RSF positions, many in densely populated areas, while both factions are engaging in street battles using guns and artillery fire. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, while millions are trapped with diminishing supplies of food and water.
A rivalry between Sudan’s top two generals erupted into warfare on April 15, pitting the East African country’s military against a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces. The military is using jet fighters to strike RSF positions, many in densely populated areas, while both factions are engaging in street battles using guns and artillery fire. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes, while millions are trapped with diminishing supplies of food and water.
Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the military, and Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the RSF, joined forces in 2019 to oust Sudan’s longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, following months of popular protests. Two years later, they toppled a civilian transitional government that was meant to lead the country toward democratic elections.
Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the military, and Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the RSF, joined forces in 2019 to oust Sudan’s longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, following months of popular protests. Two years later, they toppled a civilian transitional government that was meant to lead the country toward democratic elections.
As pressure from the United Nations, the U.S. and others grew in recent months to hand power back to civilian leaders, the two generals began jostling over who would ultimately control Sudan’s armed forces and companies stretching from agriculture to banking and mining that are owned by the military, the RSF and Gen. Dagalo’s family.
Gen. Burhan is the commander of Sudan’s military and de facto head of state since the 2021 coup. He graduated from the Sudanese Military College and received further military training in Egypt, before rising through the ranks of the armed forces under Mr. Bashir.
Gen. Dagalo, better known by his nickname, Hemedti, grew up in Sudan’s impoverished Darfur region. A former camel trader, he joined and soon became the leader of the infamous Janjaweed militia. After leading the Janjaweed on a brutal campaign against a local rebellion, he leveraged his ties to Mr. Bashir to build his militia into a state-sponsored private army that, by some estimates, counts as many as 70,000 fighters.
Gen. Dagalo is considered one of the richest men in Sudan, thanks to a range of businesses, including gold mining and hiring out his RSF troops to fight in other regional conflicts, such as in Yemen and Libya.
At least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in the fighting since April 15, according to figures provided by Sudanese health authorities to the World Health Organization. The real toll is likely to be higher. The continued street battles and airstrikes have led to the collapse of Sudan’s healthcare system. Relatives of victims and emergency services have struggled to recover bodies of people caught in the crossfire.
The conflict has dashed hopes for a transition to democracy, a demand that thousands of Sudanese have voiced in regular street protests that started before Mr. Bashir’s 2019 ouster.
Beyond the immediate loss of human lives, the fighting has also damaged infrastructure including the health system, airports, bridges and roads in a country that is already among the poorest in the world. Around a third of Sudan’s more than 45 million people suffered hunger before the fighting began, the results of regional conflicts and a protracted economic crisis.
Most humanitarian agencies, including those providing food and medical aid, have been forced to stop their services because of the continued violence.
Sudan sits at the crossroads between the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. Countries including Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have eyed Sudan’s Red Sea coasts for ports and naval bases that would give them access to one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Sudan’s northern neighbor, Egypt, wants Khartoum’s support to stop a dam being built further south on the Nile River. Cairo fears the dam will choke off freshwater for some 100 million Egyptians and cripple its agriculture industry.
The U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia have invested billions of dollars in Sudan, including buying up farmlands irrigated by the Nile. The U.S. is worried about Russia’s influence in Sudan, including lucrative gold mining carried out by companies controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner group has offered heavy weapons to the RSF, the militia run by Gen. Dagalo, The Wall Street Journal has reported. A person close to the general said he has declined the offer for now.
Gen. Dagalo’s rival, Gen. Burhan, meanwhile, has received support from neighboring Egypt, the Journal has also reported.
The U.S. government estimates that there are some 20,000 U.S. citizens in Sudan, many of them dual nationals. Early Sunday local time, the U.S. military conducted an emergency evacuation of nearly 100 U.S. Embassy personnel from Khartoum. Several U.S. military aircraft were used to take American personnel to Camp Lemonnier in the East African nation of Djibouti, the White House said. In a statement, President Biden said other Americans remained in the country. “I am receiving regular reports from my team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible," Mr. Biden said. “We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort."
The U.N., the U.S. government and other countries have urged the warring generals to commit to a three-day cease-fire for Eid al-Fitr, when Muslims around the world celebrate the end of Ramadan. While fighting appeared to abate somewhat over the weekend, there were still reports of gunfire and other clashes in Khartoum and elsewhere.