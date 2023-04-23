What Is Happening in Sudan? The Fighting Explained

Are Americans affected by the fighting?

The U.S. government estimates that there are some 20,000 U.S. citizens in Sudan, many of them dual nationals. Early Sunday local time, the U.S. military conducted an emergency evacuation of nearly 100 U.S. Embassy personnel from Khartoum. Several U.S. military aircraft were used to take American personnel to Camp Lemonnier in the East African nation of Djibouti, the White House said. In a statement, President Biden said other Americans remained in the country. “I am receiving regular reports from my team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible," Mr. Biden said. “We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort."