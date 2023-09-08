North Korea launches nuclear attack submarine to counter US and its Asian allies, says Kim Jong Un.

In a bid to counter growing dominance of the US and Asian allies, North Korea launched its new purported nuclear attack submarine, reported North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country has been developing the submarine with an aim to create a nuclear armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.

Hero Kim Kun Ok The submarine was named as ‘Hero Kim Kun Ok’ and is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. However, there was no specification about the number of missiles it could carry and fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

North Korean President Kim Jong Un expressed his satisfaction that the country acquired its own nuclear attack submarine to counter the advanced naval assets of the US, reported KCNA.

Tensions between North Korea and the US heightened when the U.S. docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

Other than Hero Kim Kun Ok, North Korea is also working on nuclear-propelled submarine and is planning to remodel its existing submarines and surface vessels. All these works are done to handle nuclear weapons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}