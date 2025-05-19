What is Israel's Operation Gideon's Chariot in the fight against Hamas? All you need to know

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has provided a comprehensive overview of its latest operations against Hamas. IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani listed down the major objectives of Operation Gideon's Chariot through a video message on Monday.

In the message, Lt Col Shoshani informed that the IDF ground forces advanced their operations in Northern and Southern Gaza. "After the October 7th massacre, our mission is clear. Bring our hostages home and dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities", he said.

Check four objectives of the mission listed by Lt Col Shoshani: 1. Give advanced warnings to uninvolved civilians to make sure they get out of harm's way

2. Control the battlefield

3. Protect Israeli civilians

4. Dismantle Hamas' leadership and capabilities.

Al Jazeera had reported that the Israeli army on Sunday confirmed the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which will involve regular and reserve soldiers of the Southern Command leading the ground invasion of both northern and southern Gaza, backed by the air force.

Previously citing military, Times of Israel said, "IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war".

According to Israeli officials referred to by the Times of Israel, the Gideon's Chariots offensive would see the IDF "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his cabinet has approved the entry of a “basic quantity” of food into Gaza, after nearly three months of blockade that has pushed Palestinians to the brink of famine, Euronews reported.

This move is aimed at facilitating Israel's expansion of intense military operations in Gaza. On Sunday alone, over 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, Euronews reported, citing Gaza's Health Ministry. These strikes also forced the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, the key medical facility in northern Gaza, according to the report.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is currently believed to be holding 57 hostages, 22 of whom are presumed alive.

(This is a developing story)