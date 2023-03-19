What is March Madness, costing ₹143 crore to US employees?2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM IST
In 2022, the lost was estimated at ₹134 crore.
March Madness, a three-week-long college basketball tournament in the United States, attracts large crowds to sports bars and creates friendly competition among fans. However, employers are expected to suffer a loss in productivity during this time, costing them an estimated $17.3 billion ( ₹143 crore), up from $16.3 billion ( ₹134 crore) in 2022, according to a new report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
