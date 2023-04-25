What is ‘Marsquake’? NASA detects tremors on Mars that are much different from Earth2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM IST
- 'Marsquake' is different from 'Earthquake' as the planet has no tectonic plates and mostly the quakes result from faults, or rock fractures, that form in the planet’s crust due to heat and stress
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has made the first direct observation of another planet's core, as its retired InSight Mars lander continues to provide data from its seismometer. In a recently published paper, the space scientists informed about two ‘Marsquakes’ on the Martian surface in 2021, which allowed the scientists to deduce that Mars’ liquid iron core is smaller and denser than previously thought.
