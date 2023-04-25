The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has made the first direct observation of another planet's core, as its retired InSight Mars lander continues to provide data from its seismometer. In a recently published paper, the space scientists informed about two ‘Marsquakes’ on the Martian surface in 2021, which allowed the scientists to deduce that Mars’ liquid iron core is smaller and denser than previously thought.

The two ‘Marsquakes’ occurred on 25 August and 18 September 2021 and were observed from the opposite side of the InSight lander. The distance assumes significance as a father the 'Marsquake' occur from the lander, the deeper into the planet its seismic waves can travel before being detected.

'Marsquake' is different from 'Earthquake' as the planet has no tectonic plates and mostly the quakes result from faults, or rock fractures, that form in the planet’s crust due to heat and stress.

“We needed both luck and skill to find, and then use, these quakes," said lead author Jessica Irving, an Earth scientist at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. “Farside quakes are intrinsically harder to detect because a great deal of energy is lost or diverted away as seismic waves travel through the planet."

The two ‘Marsquakes’, according to Irving, happened after the mission had been operational on the Red Planet for well over a full Martian year (about two Earth years). As a result, the scientists at the Marsquake Service, who are responsible for initially examining seismographs, had already developed their expertise. One of the two Marsquakes being generated by a meteoroid impact provides seismologists with a precise location and more accurate data to work with.

“These two farside quakes were among the larger ones heard by InSight," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “If they hadn’t been so big, we couldn’t have detected them."

