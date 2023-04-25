The two ‘Marsquakes’, according to Irving, happened after the mission had been operational on the Red Planet for well over a full Martian year (about two Earth years). As a result, the scientists at the Marsquake Service, who are responsible for initially examining seismographs, had already developed their expertise. One of the two Marsquakes being generated by a meteoroid impact provides seismologists with a precise location and more accurate data to work with.