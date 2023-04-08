What is Mifepristone and why is it being banned in the US?5 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 08:36 AM IST
The most popular abortion method was pulled from the market
The most common abortion method in the US is at risk of disappearing from the market, at least temporarily, after a Texas judge granted an injunction against the US Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval for mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill. The preliminary injunction issued Friday by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, could soon end the sale and distribution of mifepristone — used as part of a two-pill regimen to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks — while a lawsuit seeking a more permanent ban on the drug proceeds. The Biden administration has seven days to appeal to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.