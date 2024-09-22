What is Quad and what are its objectives?

Quad Summit 2024: What is Quad? How was it formed? What's the focus of this QuadSummit? Here's all you need to know

Published22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden (R), alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, arrives to speak about a Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot announcement during the Quadrilateral Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.
US President Joe Biden (R), alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, arrives to speak about a Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot announcement during the Quadrilateral Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.(AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gathered Saturday to attend the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. This year, the summit was held in the United States' Wilmington, Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

What is QUAD? How was it formed? What's the focus of this QUAD Summit? Here's all you need to know

What is Quad?

Quad stands for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. It is a diplomatic partnership between four nations – Australia, India, Japan, and the US.

The partnership is known formally as the 'Quad', not the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, "noting its nature as a diplomatic, not security, partnership".

According to the Associated Press, South Korea earlier expressed interest in joining the Quad, though US officials reportedly said they are not contemplating adjusting the group’s membership. The group has held “Quad-plus” meetings that have included South Korea, New Zealand and Vietnam, which could form the basis for future expansion or partnership in the region.

The objectives of Quad

Quad nations primarily focus on the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad is "committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the Australian government aid on its website.

"The Quad's positive and practical agenda is focused on delivering outcomes for the Indo-Pacific, in response to the region's priorities and most pressing challenges, including health security, climate change, infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, cyber security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, space, maritime security, countering disinformation, and counter-terrorism," the website read.

Quad's origins

The Quad's origins date back to the collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The four countries had then joined together to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to the affected region.

It was formalised by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. The group met for the first time in 2007 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

However, it fell dormant for nearly a decade, particularly amid Australian concerns that its participation in the group would irritate China, the Associated Press reported. Australia withdrew from the forum in 2008, reportedly due to political pressure from the Chinese government.

The group was resurrected in 2017, reflecting changing attitudes in the region toward China’s growing influence. The Quad leaders held their first formal summit in 2021 and met again virtually in March.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM IST
      Popular in News

