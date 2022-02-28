The latest fatality was a man aged in his 50s who drowned on Monday after driving his car into floodwater before dawn at Gold Coast city, south of Brisbane, Queensland state police said. The bodies of the man and his dog were retrieved hours later from a submerged car which had been washed from the road, a police statement said. Among the eight killed in the flooding were a 34-year-old man who tried to swim to safety after the waters submerged his car and another whose vehicle was swept away in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW).

