What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome that Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with?3 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 11:59 AM IST
- The popstar took to Instagram to share a video showing inability to move his face muscles due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Listen to this article
The 28-year-old popstar Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal that he has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that has unfortunately paralyzed half of his face. The popstar shared in his post that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear.