What is second-hand fried chicken? Food vloggers try viral dish, find it hard to eat; here’s why

Pagpag, also called second-hand fried chicken, has suddenly become a trend on Chinese social media. Influencers have started filming themselves tasting it.

The dish has long been a staple in impoverished settlements in the Philippines, where families rely on it as a low-cost source of protein.

It is made from discarded leftovers that are cleaned and cooked again. Its roots date back to the 1960s, when economic hardship prompted many people to migrate to crowded cities.

Scavengers search for food scraps early each morning. Then, they sell them to small vendors. These vendors chop the pieces, add spices, and deep-fry everything to create a filling meal.

For many households, the low cost of 20-30 pesos (under ₹150) makes it the only option they can afford. However, the viral videos have become a point of controversy.

The controversy started with Chinese travel influencer Baozou Brother. With over 6.5 million followers, the vlogger posted a video trying the “second-hand fried chicken” in some poor areas of the Philippines, the South China Morning Post reported.

His video went viral. He admitted that, even though the taste was ‘acceptable’, the idea behind the dish made it hard for him to eat it.

Influencer reviews viral dish Another Chinese influencer, known as “20 and still haven’t been to Starbucks”, also tried it. He mentally prepared himself by imagining he had gone hungry for days.

“After all, I am a lifestyle experience blogger, and I have to do what I say. Locals really do eat this stuff. Look at this piece of meat, only half is left. I am just going to imagine that I have been in a desert for 10 days and nights and have no food to eat,” SCMP quoted him as saying.

While eating, a few local children joined him. They all shared the food. He ended his video by pointing out the harsh reality.

“This is the inequality of the world. What the rich throw away as scraps is a treasure here,” he said.

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many viewers felt uneasy watching influencers try pagpag. Some pleaded with them to stop eating it because the sight felt unbearable.