What is 'Tesla Tequila'? Product unveiled by Elon Musk for $250 sold out

Elon Musk finally delivered on his promise of offering tequila, his own way after almost two years of teasing the effort in a tweet.

The 'Tesla Tequila', as was promised by Tesla CEO, was unveiled in the company's official website for $250, and now, its sold out!

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.

The tequila — described as a “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves," is housed in a handblown glass bottle shaped in the electric charge symbol.

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.

According to reports, Tesla had also e filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Teslaquila."





