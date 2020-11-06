What is 'Tesla Tequila'? Product unveiled by Elon Musk for $250 sold out

What is 'Tesla Tequila'? Product unveiled by Elon Musk for $250 sold out1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 05:07 PM IST
- Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila
- Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington
Elon Musk finally delivered on his promise of offering tequila, his own way after almost two years of teasing the effort in a tweet.
The 'Tesla Tequila', as was promised by Tesla CEO, was unveiled in the company's official website for $250, and now, its sold out!
The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.
Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.
The tequila — described as a “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves," is housed in a handblown glass bottle shaped in the electric charge symbol.
Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."
According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.
According to reports, Tesla had also e filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Teslaquila."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.