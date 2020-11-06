Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >What is 'Tesla Tequila'? Product unveiled by Elon Musk for $250 sold out
Tesla Tequila Screenshot

What is 'Tesla Tequila'? Product unveiled by Elon Musk for $250 sold out

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila
  • Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington

Elon Musk finally delivered on his promise of offering tequila, his own way after almost two years of teasing the effort in a tweet.

Elon Musk finally delivered on his promise of offering tequila, his own way after almost two years of teasing the effort in a tweet.

The 'Tesla Tequila', as was promised by Tesla CEO, was unveiled in the company's official website for $250, and now, its sold out!

The 'Tesla Tequila', as was promised by Tesla CEO, was unveiled in the company's official website for $250, and now, its sold out!

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.

The tequila — described as a “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves," is housed in a handblown glass bottle shaped in the electric charge symbol.

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.

According to reports, Tesla had also e filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Teslaquila."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.