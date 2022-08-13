What is the best diet to save the planet and help you live longer? Read here

So saving a tonne of carbon dioxide is great but switching to vegetarianism or veganism can save even more and to save the planet, we must also consider both water and land usage. While beef, for instance, needs about 15,000 litres of water per kilo, few vegetarian or vegan foods like avocados and almonds also have a huge water footprint, but overall a plant-based diet has about half the water consumption of a standard meat-based diet, the report noted.