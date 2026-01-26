What device were Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner ordered to remove in Australian Open 2026 & why? Explained in 5 points

The Australian Open 2026 is underway. Apart from the Grand Slam tournament and players' prowess, what has got everyone talking is a device which Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka wore, but were asked to remove before their matches.

Jannik Sinner was wearing the device under his wristband, but umpire Allensworth spotted it as the players came to the net for the pre-match coin toss, reported The Independent.

1. What is the device? The device in question is a Whoop wristband – a fitness tracker which can measure fitness and biometric data, including heart rate and body stress – which can also provide insights into recovery. Tracking technology can help monitor a person's sleep, strain, stress and heart health.

Experts say wearable technology – such as the fitness tracker – can provide helpful insights into workload, recovery, injury prevention, and clinical evaluation.

2. What happened at the Australian Open 2026 matches? The news of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner being asked to remove his Whoop wristband ahead of his Australian Open 2026 match comes as Carlos Alcaraz was also ordered to remove a similar device on Sunday. Alcaraz, like Sinner, attempted to hide the device under his wristband.

Aryna Sabalenka was also caught out earlier in the tournament.

3. Why were players asked to remove it? On why players were asked to remove the device, BBC Sport said one argument it received was that the technology could give top players an unfair edge. Elite athletes are seen as having easier access to wearable devices—some costing up to £300 (~ ₹38,000)—through sponsorships or personal wealth.

Another concern was over ownership and commercial use, including who controls the information generated by the devices and how it ties into commercial partnerships with wearable technology companies.

4. What rules say The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP,) which governs the men's tour but not the Grand Slams, approved players using the technology during matches in 2024. Women's players have been allowed to use the the technology by Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) – which oversees the women’s professional tennis tour.

However, health analytical devices, known as wearables, are not currently permitted at Grand Slam tournaments, such as the Australian Open, according to a BBC report.

5. What Australian Open said? After Alcaraz was ordered to remove the device, Whoop claimed “ that athletes have a fundamental right to understand their own performance and health - including during competition at events like the Australian Open.”

"Blocking access to personal health data does not protect sport."

Meanwhile, the Australian Open said it is ‘involved in ongoing discussions’ about players wearing the devices in future. However, there is no clarity on why the devices are banned now, according to BBC Sport.

Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed posted on X: “Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!”