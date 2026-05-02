What is the Lorna Hajdini sexual assault row? Why is JP Morgan involved? Here's what we know so far

Social media is filled with several reports on the ongoing sexual assault controversy involving Lorna Hajdini. So who is she? Why is she trending? How is JPMorgan Chase related? Here's everything you need to know about the high-profile lawsuit.

What is the Lorna Hajdini sexual assault row The row erupted after a lawsuit was filed against Lorna Hajdini, a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase. It was filed by a former employee, under the pseudonym John Doe, in the New York Supreme Court.

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In a series of shocking allegations involving sexual harassment against Hajdini, the lawsuit mentioned that the 37-year-old JP Morgan Chase employee targeted her junior male colleague who joined the company in March 2024.

The allegations were first published by the Daily Mail, claiming an alleged misconduct including repeated sexual advances, threats and racist remarks. The complaint stated that Hajdini used her power in the firm to intimidate and take control over him.

Allegations against Hajdini explained According to the complaint, the alleged harassment began after he joined the organisation as a senior vice president/director.

The lawsuit mentioned that Hajdini, who worked with the employee, reportedly initiated unwelcome moves multiple times.

Allegedly, she made derogatory comments about the complainant's wife and forced sexual acts without consent. ‘Stop f***ing crying… you think anyone would believe you?’ she said, it claimed.

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Sexual misconduct claims The complaint added that Hajdini told him, "Stop f***ing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a fing douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f*** is this?”

The explosive lawsuit also highlighted that Hajdini used her position in power to force the complaint to comply with her. Reportedly, she told him at a work event, "You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” engaging in unwelcome physical contact.

In September 2024, Hajdini reportedly bashed Doe for not bringing in enough business to support her bid for a Managing Director promotion. It also alleged that she threatened him with consequences if he rejected her advances.

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“Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,’ she allegedly said. ‘You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion," the Daily Mail quoted.

Alleged racial remarks Apart from the misconduct and sexual advances, the lawsuit also includes allegations of racial slurs. Reportedly, it mentioned remarks like “my little Arab boy” and “my little brown boy,” by Hajdini.

The claims also include that Hajdini allegedly reached Doe's apartment in 2024 and asked, "Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.” However, Doe said that he rejected her offer to go out for drinks. Hajdini allegedly told him, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you," as reported by Daily Mail.

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The lawsuit further stated that she propositioned him for oral sex in the workplace. “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy," she reportedly said.

“Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet,” she allegedly also told him once.

Also Read | JPMorgan breaks silence on Lorna Hajdini sexual abuse case: What the firm said

JP Morgan Chase reacts Meanwhile, JP Morgan Chase reacted to the claims and rejected the allegations. According to the firm, an internal investigation found no merit in the case.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

Where is Hajdini now Hajdini recently deactivated or deleted her LinkedIn account following the uproar on social media.

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“Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place," a statement on Hajdini's behalf was issued to The New York Post.

The controversy has attracted mixed reactions from the internet.