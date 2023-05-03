What is the US debt ceiling? What happens if it misses the June 1 deadline?

For the first time in history, the US may become unable to pay its debts "as early as June 1" amid a stalemate between legislators and the White House. The political tussle could send the US economy spiraling into a recession, throw up to 7.5 million people out of work and deliver an immediate blow to millions of Americans reliant on government money. The market swoon from the default would bludgeon away billions more in wealth.

"Our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote on Monday.

Indeed, some corners of the vast market for US debt are already feeling the pinch.

What does debt default mean?

Total government spending on average is about $525 billion a month. A bit chunk of that - about $225 billion on average in the first quarter - is deficit spending. Hitting the debt ceiling would mean the government could no longer run that budget shortfall.

Simply put, a debt default would mean that the US government has stopped paying the money owed to US Treasury bond holders. The US government raises funds by asking investors to buy Treasury bonds. And if it is unable to repay the money owed to holders the value of the bonds woul decrease and the yield would rise. While such a scenario has never actually played out, this is likely to trigger a spike in interest rates around the world and make markets plunge.

Is the threat really serious?

Investors are taking the risk seriously. Yields on as much as $650 billion of Treasury securities maturing in the first half of June rocketed to record highs after Yellen's announcement. Meanwhile, the cost to insure the US government debt against default has shot to the highest since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The US hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January. Since then, the Treasury has been using cash and “extraordinary measures" to satisfy obligations.

What is the political backdrop for the crisis?

Policy makers have tussled over raising the debt ceiling for quite some time now. While the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to lift the national borrowing limit last week, this came with several caveats. The bill - which includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade - isn't expected to pass the Senate (and would be vetoed by President Joe Biden if it did pass).

But it marks a win for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on an issue that rattled investors and markets. The lawmaker now hopes to lure the Democratic president negotiations on spending cuts. Meanwhile the White House and congressional Democrats insist on a debt limit increase with no strings attached.

What has happened since Yellen's warning?

The US House has approximately a week of legislative days left this month and is currently in recess. House Democrats are now working to get around Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican leaders with a procedural move that could speed up a vote. However they will need the support of some moderate Republicans for the gambit to succeed. The discharge petition requires a majority of 218 signatures.

Representative Mark DeSaulnier of California had quietly introduced a ‘plaeholder’ bill in January this year. The Democrats have set up a multiweek process to force a floor vote on it. The bill could then be amended to increase the debt limit. Rather than trying to discharge the bill itself, Democrats are using a workaround to discharge a debate rule - a much faster process.

(With inputs from agencies)