What is the US debt ceiling? What happens if it misses the June 1 deadline?3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:03 PM IST
House Democrats worked to get around Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican leaders with a procedural move that could speed up a vote on a debt ceiling increase as US default looms as soon as June 1.
For the first time in history, the US may become unable to pay its debts "as early as June 1" amid a stalemate between legislators and the White House. The political tussle could send the US economy spiraling into a recession, throw up to 7.5 million people out of work and deliver an immediate blow to millions of Americans reliant on government money. The market swoon from the default would bludgeon away billions more in wealth.
