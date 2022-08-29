What is TPOXX? Antiviral drug found safe, effective for monkeypox treatment

JYNNEOS vaccine is approved in the US for the prevention of monkeypox disease in individuals 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection. The study found that 92 per cent of patients had lesions in their genital or anal area. While all patients had painful lesions, around half had fewer than 10 lesions over their entire body. On average, the patients had symptoms or lesions for 12 days before they started their antiviral treatment. Fever was the most common symptom (76 per cent of the patients), followed by fatigue (32 per cent), sore throat (20 per cent) and chills (20 per cent).

