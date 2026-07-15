What is your religion? Indian man stabbed 15 times inside US mall; attacker ‘intends to kill Muslims’

A 48-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a Muslim worker multiple times at a shopping centre in United States' Utah, with investigators saying he admitted he targeted the victim because of his religion.
According to Reuters, police said the suspect told officers he "intends to kill Muslims" and described him as posing "a substantial danger to the public if released based on his violent actions ... ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events."
The attack took place on Monday at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. Responding officers found the victim suffering from "multiple stab wounds all over his body and was bleeding profusely", according to a police affidavit.
Witnesses at the scene managed to restrain the suspect until police arrived.
The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, was later booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited dangerous weapon, according to jail records.
Investigators said Larsen admitted that "he had targeted the victim with intent to kill him because of his religion (Muslim)", the booking affidavit stated.
The victim, who worked at a kiosk inside the shopping centre, was approached by the suspect, who asked his name, enquired about his religion and requested a bottle of water, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing Imam Shuaib Din of the Utah Islamic Centre, who has been in contact with the victim's family.
Din said the victim turned to fetch the water before the attacker allegedly began stabbing him.
The injured man was taken to hospital and remained in critical condition. A GoFundMe page created by a friend said he had been stabbed 15 times and required multiple surgeries.
The suspect also received hospital treatment after suffering injuries when bystanders subdued him before he was taken into custody.
Muslim civil rights organisations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the alleged attack.
Advocacy groups in the United States have warned of increasing Islamophobia over the past two decades following the 11 September 2001 attacks. They have also linked more recent hostility towards Muslims to anti-immigration policies, white supremacy and tensions arising from Israel's war in Gaza.
Recent deadly anti-Muslim attacks include the 2023 fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois. His killer was sentenced to 53 years in prison and later died in custody. In 2026, a shooting at a mosque in San Diego left five people dead, including two teenage suspects.