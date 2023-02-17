What is ZeroGPT? All you need to know about the ‘AI plagiarism detection’ tool

As the ChatGPT craze continues, its alarmingly convincing articles have been used extensively by schools and university students. But as the AI chatbot passes pass entrance exams for law and business schools, and leaves teachers struggling to identify plagiarised text, OpenAI may have a solution. The company behind ChatGPT has now introduced ZeroGPT - a AI text classifier that ‘may’ be able to detect how the article in question was created.

“An AI text classifier is an algorithm that uses machine learning techniques to categorize text data into predefined categories or labels," explains ChatGPT, while admitting that it was not aware of the detector tool's existence.

According to its website, ZeroGPT is an ‘advanced and reliable ChatGPT detector tool’ that works much in a same manner as online plagiarism tests. Users have to upload text for checking onto the site, with ZeroGPT then explaining which parts were ‘AI or GPT generated’.

The tool works on English AI-generated text and gives a rating of sorts - ranging from “most likely generated by AI" to “very unlikely."

“AI-generated text typically has certain characteristics that differentiate it from human-generated text, such as repetition, lack of coherence, and the use of unnatural or ungrammatical language. A text classifier like ZeroGPT may be trained on a large dataset of both AI-generated and human-generated text to learn the patterns and features that differentiate the two," the chatbot added.

Efforts to test out the tool however indicated that it was not foolproof. A trial run indicated that efforts to ‘train’ ChatGPT using human-written articles as reference could lead to inconsistent results from ZeroGPT.

Indeed, even OpenAI admits that the tool is ‘imperfect’ at the moment. As such, the company urged caution when using ZeroGPT in academic dishonesty decisions.

“We really don’t recommend taking this tool in isolation because we know that it can be wrong and will be wrong at times – much like using AI for any kind of assessment purposes," Lama Ahmad, policy research director at OpenAI, told CNN.

