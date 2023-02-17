What is ZeroGPT? All you need to know about the ‘AI plagiarism detection’ tool

As the ChatGPT craze continues, its alarmingly convincing articles have been used extensively by schools and university students. But as the AI chatbot passes pass entrance exams for law and business schools, and leaves teachers struggling to identify plagiarised text, OpenAI may have a solution. The company behind ChatGPT has now introduced ZeroGPT - a AI text classifier that ‘may’ be able to detect how the article in question was created.

