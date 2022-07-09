What led Elon Musk back out Twitter deal. Explained

The Tesla CEO had earlier threatened to walk away from the deal if the company can't show that less than 5% of its daily active users are automated spam accounts. According to the Washington Post, Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, despite being given access to internal data. Meanwhile, Twitter had said that it removes 1 million spam accounts each day and denied the claim saying, bots are less than 5% of the total users.