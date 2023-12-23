India gets consular access after France grounds plane carrying mostly Indians. 7 things we know so far
Officials in France grounded a plane carrying 300 Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking. The aircraft was detained after an anonymous tipoff.
Romania-based Legend Airlines believed it had committed ‘no offense’ after officials in France grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 300 Indian passengers on suspicion of ‘human trafficking’, said Liliana Bakayoko, who was a lawyer for the airline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message