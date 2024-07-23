’What lies ahead and how I will finish the job’: Joe Biden to address US

President Joe Biden will address the United States from Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid and talk about ‘what lies ahead and how I will finish the job’.

In a post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Biden said he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.”

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” the post read.

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

The President is expected to return to the White House on Tuesday following a period of isolation at his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware due to a COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

The lack of public visibility triggered speculation about Biden’s well-being, even though his seclusion was because of illness. The president’s doctor said on Monday that his symptoms had “almost resolved completely.”

In other news, Harris has had a busy 24 hours after being endorsed as the Democratic presidential candidate by Biden. She has secured enough delegates to earn the party’s nomination and raised more than $81 million, a record sum for the 2024 political cycle.

