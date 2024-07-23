Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'What lies ahead and how I will finish the job': Joe Biden to address US

'What lies ahead and how I will finish the job': Joe Biden to address US

Livemint

Joe Biden said he would speak ‘on what lies ahead’ and how he will 'finish the job for the American people'.

FILE - President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden says he's 'determined to get as much done as I possibly can' in his final six months in the White House but will face obstacles in his bid to burnish his legacy.

President Joe Biden will address the United States from Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid and talk about ‘what lies ahead and how I will finish the job’.

In a post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Biden said he would speak “on what lies ahead" and how he will “finish the job for the American people."

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," the post read.

The President is expected to return to the White House on Tuesday following a period of isolation at his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware due to a COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

The lack of public visibility triggered speculation about Biden’s well-being, even though his seclusion was because of illness. The president’s doctor said on Monday that his symptoms had “almost resolved completely."

In other news, Harris has had a busy 24 hours after being endorsed as the Democratic presidential candidate by Biden. She has secured enough delegates to earn the party’s nomination and raised more than $81 million, a record sum for the 2024 political cycle.

Meanwhile, the director of the Secret Service stepped down from her job following security failures at a rally where a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Kimberly Cheatle had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee.

