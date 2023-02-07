What made the earthquake in Turkey and Syria so deadly?

In the smalL hours of February 6th an enormous earthquake ripped across southern Turkey and northern Syria. It flattened thousands of buildings, trapping their inhabitants in the rubble. Several aftershocks—one almost as violent as the initial quake—followed a few hours later. At the time of publication, more than 3,400 people had been reported dead, with many more injured. The numbers seem certain to rise. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, said the country had been shaken by the “strongest disaster in a century". But why was the earthquake so deadly, and what could have been done to protect people from it?