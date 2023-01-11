‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack6 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 02:35 AM IST
Russia illegally annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces in September, but its troops have struggled to advance.
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months long battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's wider war.