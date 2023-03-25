Prince Harry's US visa is under scrutiny and partially his wife Meghan Markle is responsible for it. As per experts, Meghan should have warned Harry about detailing his drug use in his book ‘Spare’ as it could have serious consequences for his visa status in the United States.

After the book came out, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has called for the release of Prince Harry's US visa application to see if he properly disclosed his past drug use before moving to California in the summer of 2020.

And, if it is found that he did not disclose this information, he could face deportation, as US immigration laws require visa applicants to disclose certain information about their criminal history and drug use.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has criticized Meghan Markle for allegedly encouraging Prince Harry to reveal all of these details in his memoir. According to Levin, Prince Harry is "nervous" around his wife and is "frightened" of her. She claims that Meghan Markle controls everything and that Prince Harry is no longer the same person he was a few years ago.

“It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary."

“He said himself that what Meghan wants, Meghan gets," she remarked adding, “It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’."

Last month, she revealed that Prince Harry was ‘shivering in his boots’ about seeing the Royal Family before King Charles III’s coronation over fears of ‘royal retaliation’.

It is unclear what the consequences would be for Meghan Markle if Prince Harry were to be deported from the United States over visa issues. Similarly, it is uncertain whether Prince Harry would return to Britain or whether Meghan Markle would remain in the United States.

It is important to note that failing to disclose relevant information on a visa application can have serious consequences. US immigration laws have strict punishments for people who lie or hide information, and deportation is one of the potential outcomes.