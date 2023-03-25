‘What Meghan wants, she gets’, Expert hints Markle responsible for Prince Harry's US visa scrutiny2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Royal biographer criticized Meghan Markle for allegedly encouraging Prince Harry to reveal details of his drug use in his memoir ‘Spare’
Prince Harry's US visa is under scrutiny and partially his wife Meghan Markle is responsible for it. As per experts, Meghan should have warned Harry about detailing his drug use in his book ‘Spare’ as it could have serious consequences for his visa status in the United States.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×