What might unite a divided Washington behind Joe Biden? Unsexy infrastructure

What might unite a divided Washington behind Joe Biden? Unsexy infrastructure4 min read . 09:58 AM IST
- Roads, bridges, airports, subways, broadband—infrastructure might be the way to smash through the political roadblocks
Imagine you are President-elect Joe Biden, and you’re looking at a political hot mess when you take office.
The outgoing president is seeking to undermine the legitimacy of your administration. You won’t even know which party controls the Senate until after two January runoff elections in Georgia. No matter how those races turn out, Congress is almost evenly divided between two incessantly bickering parties, and your Democrats actually lost ground in the House in this year’s election.
