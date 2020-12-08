What might unite a divided Washington behind Joe Biden? Unsexy infrastructure

The outgoing president is seeking to undermine the legitimacy of your administration. You won’t even know which party controls the Senate until after two January runoff elections in Georgia. No matter how those races turn out, Congress is almost evenly divided between two incessantly bickering parties, and your Democrats actually lost ground in the House in this year’s election.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in