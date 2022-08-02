What Nancy Pelosi tweeted after landing in Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite several warnings from China on the way the would go on to affect the political and diplomatic relationship between US and China.

Reports emerged that Pelosi's airplane, US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, was the most tracked aircraft on Tuesday, as the world waited with bated breaths to see, if the high-level US representative would stop by at Taiwan in her multi-stop Asia tour.

On landing at Taiwan, Pelosi took to Twitter to write, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region."

Pelosi's visit has been the helm of controversy since it was declared. The US House speaker beyond her political career with the US Congress has always been a vocal critic of the Chinese claim on the self-governed island nation of 24 million people- Taiwan.

According to Bloomberg, Nancy Pelosi made a mark with China’s rulers early on in her political career, when she held up a pro-democracy banner on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The report further informed that a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen is on Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday, although another person said such a meeting is still in flux.

A committed liberal on most foreign and domestic issues during her 35 years in Congress, Pelosi also is a China hawk and an advocate for the US to promote human rights.

Pelosi regularly commemorates the Tiananmen crackdown. On the 33rd anniversary in June, she expressed support for “activists on the mainland and throughout the region seeking to exercise their basic freedoms and rights" against the Chinese Communist Party’s “accelerating human rights abuses" of its citizens.

Pelosi's visit has the potential to initiate a much avoided US-Chinese friction at a time of military tension and escalating rhetoric.

The US does not have direct ties with Taiwan, however, diplomatic agreement has bound the western country to provide security to Taiwan, when and however required.