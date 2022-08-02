What Nancy Pelosi tweeted after landing in Taiwan

What Nancy Pelosi tweeted after landing in Taiwan2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:16 PM IST
Reports emerged that Pelosi's airplane, US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, was the most tracked aircraft on Tuesday
Reports emerged that Pelosi's airplane, US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, was the most tracked aircraft on Tuesday
Listen to this article
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite several warnings from China on the way the would go on to affect the political and diplomatic relationship between US and China.