What New York's lawsuit means for Trump and his family company . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Donald Trump, three of his adult children and their family company have been sued by New York state Attorney General Letitia James
Donald Trump, three of his adult children and their family company were sued by New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday following a civil investigation into the former U.S. president and his business practices.