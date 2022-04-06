After taking a seat on the social media company’s board, Elon Musk refiled the disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc. to classify himself as an active investor, making the change.He filed a form 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, disclosing a stake of 9.1%. The new filing indicates that Musk plans to take an active role in shaping Twitter’s agenda. The form he used on Monday, a 13G, is reserved for investors who plan to be passive.